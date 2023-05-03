The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

Ready for an active water loving family | House of the week

VH
By Vanessa Hayden
Updated May 4 2023 - 9:16am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the Week | Wodonga

This week's House of the Week is located in Wodonga and is on the market for $609,000
This week's House of the Week is located in Wodonga and is on the market for $609,000

3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VH

Vanessa Hayden

Features and Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.