3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR
Here's a property that's ideal for a first home buyer or a young family searching for their next home.
PJ Murphy's Drew Turnbull said it's the Wilson Street location and the price that will be the drawcard on this Wodonga home for the right buyer.
"There's not too many houses on the local market at the moment for this price and with these sorts of features," he said.
The undercover spa and barbeque area and a sun room that overlooks the outdoor pool should pique the interest of someone that likes to entertain or has children with lots of friends.
"It doesn't matter that we are going into winter," said Drew.
"People who love a good pool aren't deterred by the fact they might have to wait a few months to use it, and regardless, with this property they can start using their spa straight away."
"Yonda" is a three bedroom home that has a newly refurbished kitchen and laundry.
Bedrooms have been repainted and other touches applied to ensure a buyer can move straight in with nothing to be done.
"It's a ripper of a house," said Drew.
"It's close to the hospital, the footy ground, parks and walking tracks.
"There's nothing that needs to be tended to, the only thing someone might want to do down the track is re-do the bathroom."
As you enter the property, you are greeted by an inviting living area that is perfect for relaxing. Timber flooring leads you into the living areas which include a newly carpeted lounge room and tiled kitchen.
The space here features large windows that provide abundant natural light, creating a bright and airy atmosphere.
The kitchen is just steps away, with plenty of cabinet and benchtop space for all your cooking needs.
The kitchen is well appointed with modern appliances and accompanied by a cosy dining area, making it easy to enjoy meals with the family and friends.
The three bedrooms are located down the hallway, each offering plenty of space and natural light, with the bathroom located nearby.
Outside, the pool area is surrounded by low maintenance greenery, making it a great space for school holiday gatherings or weekends in the sun.
There's off street parking and also a shed for outside storage.
Read this week's Real Estate View online here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.