Principals have welcomed the government's decision to take action on the use of illegal vapes in schools.
Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler announced on Tuesday that the government would be working with states and territories to extinguish the growing vape black market.
The new regulations aim to stop the import of non-prescription vapes, restrict flavours, colours and certain ingredients, require pharmaceutical-like packaging, reduce the allowed nicotine concentrations and volumes, and ban all single use, disposable vapes.
The Scots School Albury principal Vicki Steer said she experienced the problem first hand on a tram in Melbourne.
"There was a young girl sitting opposite me who would have been in year 8, vaping on the tram in my face," she said.
"That made me very aware that many young people are using vapes, so it is a real community problem, and that situation just really brought it home to me how serious the problem is.
"So, although there has been no significant instances made known to me about vaping at our school this year, I have no doubt vapes may be being used outside of school by our students."
Ms Steer said the school was doing what it could to educate students about the harm of vaping, and that she welcomed the new public health reform.
"The colourful packaging of these unhealthy substances is insidious, so anything that can be done to make them less appealing and less accessible, I completely applaud," she said.
In a speech addressing the issue on Tuesday, Mr Butler said the gains the government had made in tobacco could be undone by a new threat to public health.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Vaping was sold to governments and communities around the world as a therapeutic product to help long-term smokers quit," he said.
"It was not sold as a recreational product - especially not one for our kids. But that is what it has become.
"This is a product targeted at our kids, sold alongside lollies and chocolate bars.
"Vaping has become the number one behavioural issue in high schools, and it's becoming widespread in primary schools.
"Over the past 12 months, Victoria's poisons hotline has taken 50 calls about children under 4 becoming sick from ingesting or using a vape. Under the age of 4!"
A NSW Department of Education spokesperson said a full review of how schools report, manage and address vaping is under way and will include input from Cancer Council NSW.
"We are working across government agencies to address vaping in schools by informing students, parents and carers of the dangers," the spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.