The code yellow declared at Albury hospital last week which saw surgeries delayed with some patients being treated in waiting rooms highlighted the need to fix the Border's "failing health system", a health advocacy group says.
In the 24 hours before the emergency was called on April 26, there were 209 patients compared to a daily average of 175 to 180. Albury Wodonga Health lifted the code yellow on April 28.
Better Border Health said it was the dedication of Albury Wodonga Health workers that saved the day last Wednesday when the first code yellow for the year was declared after the hospital could not cope with overwhelming demand for services.
"They are the front-line heroes of our increasingly inadequate and failing health infrastructure," Better Border Health spokeswoman Di Thomas said.
"Without their ongoing, incredible dedication and commitment to our community's wellbeing, we would undoubtedly be in far worse circumstances.
"The internal emergency saw more than 30 planned surgeries rescheduled and patients facing extraordinarily long waiting times or being transferred to neighbouring hospitals.
"The increasing complexity and volume of very sick people presenting to the Emergency Department has seen people once more being treated in hospital waiting rooms and other areas."
Ms Thomas said the community must call to account announcements made by the NSW and Victorian governments last October when $558 million was announced to revamp Albury hospital rather than build a new complex on a greenfield site.
"Before one sod of dirt is turned on the constrained Albury hospital site on Borella Road, there must be public confirmation of the number of additional beds, operating theatres and services that will be provided by the investment," she said.
"It is not enough for some of our leaders and key stakeholders to accept without proof that we will receive what our community so sorely needs.
"It is time for a clear link to be drawn between the figures outlined in the 2021 Clinical Services Plan and the business case for investment in the redevelopment project.
"Facts related to the health needs of our region must drive any relevant cost proposal."
Better Border Health called for clear, precise details as to how the plan will serve health care demands of the region's growing population over the next two decades.
"We must know exactly when change will be effected and how safe and full health services will continue to be delivered in the interim and extended construction period," Ms Thomas said.
"Our clinicians and health care workers deserve better - and so do the people of Albury-Wodonga. Our undersized, outdated hospitals are failing to meet needs.
"The cost is patient safety until we are united on securing an appropriately funded single-site regional public hospital that will serve us well beyond 2050."
