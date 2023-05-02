Players from last season's grand finalists dominate the Ovens and Murray open interleague netball squad.
Seven of the 10 players named for the clash against the Goulburn Valley are from reigning premiers Yarrawonga or runners-up Wangaratta.
Also included are Myrtleford's Sophie Hanrahan and North Albury coach Emily Browne, who boast five Toni Wilson medals between them, and Wodonga Raiders star Emily Stewart.
Yarrawonga's Sarah Moore has been appointed assistant coach and will work alongside coach Rhiannon Harris ahead of the game at Albury Sportsground on May 20.
SQUAD: Sophie Hanrahan (Myrtleford), Emily Browne (North Albury), Ellie Cooper, Georgia Clark, Hannah Grady, Issy Newton (Wangaratta), Emily Stewart (Wodonga Raiders), Maddy Allan, Laura Davis, Hannah Symes (Yarrawonga).
More to follow.
