Prospective performers in this year's Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod have until midnight Friday, May 5, to lodge their entries.
The annual showcase of music, dance, debating, speech and drama and highland dance will be held at Albury Entertainment Centre between July 16 and August 6.
A full program of events will be offered this year after a reduced schedule in 2022 owing to COVID uncertainty, with the competition not held the previous two years.
"We encourage anyone who has a passion for performing to enter, from soloists to large groups, with open age sections and a variety of sections suited to community groups as well as the expected sections for schools and private performing arts studios," a spokesperson said.
Entry details and the catalogue of events can be found on the eisteddfod website, awesightandsound.com.au.
