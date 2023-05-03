Exclusively indigenous garden - just as nature intended

A variety of larger native birds enjoy this miniature bushland, including blue-faced honeyeaters, parrots and noisy friarbirds. Aside from silvereyes and sparrows, smaller birds have yet to make a regular appearance because the garden isn't located near a reserve or wildlife corridor. But with many skinks, geckoes and insects calling this place home, perhaps it's just a matter of time before more little insectivorous birds make an appearance. To view photos of Neil's garden and his wildlife visitors, go to page 33 of Habitat Gardens of Albury-Wodonga at bit.ly/awgardens. Or, if you're really keen to see his garden in the flesh, book one of two garden tours being held on Sunday, May 21. The Local Legends tours are hosted by Gardens for Wildlife and led by Our Native Garden Nursery volunteers discussing their favourite indigenous plants.