Exclusively indigenous garden - just as nature intended

By Lizette Salmon
May 3 2023 - 11:30am
Neil's exclusively indigenous garden will be on show during two garden tours set to be held on Sunday, May 21. Supplied picture
Neil's exclusively indigenous garden will be on show during two garden tours set to be held on Sunday, May 21. Supplied picture

I've had the privilege of visiting many wonderful habitat gardens across Albury-Wodonga, but to date I've only come across one that features exclusively indigenous (locally native) plants.

