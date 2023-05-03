YOUR SAY: Hats off to the wonderful staff at Albury hospital

How can rural communities feel any "unity and optimism" when they know the damage caused by past water buybacks, and now see them back on the horizon? And for what reason? Because city-based politicians and environmental ideologists do not seem to understand where their food comes from, let alone the efficiency of Australian farmers and the fact that we already have more water stored for the environment than we can deliver down the system. The anger in rural communities at the thought of more needless water buybacks is palpable, as those who live and breathe their local communities see their fabric so unnecessarily under threat.