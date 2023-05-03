The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Hats off to the wonderful staff at Albury hospital

By Letters to the Editor
May 3 2023 - 11:00am
Hats off to the wonderful staff at Albury hospital, one reader says.
High praise for our hospital staff

With so much doom and gloom about our health services, I felt I should write about the fabulous service I received on Sunday.

