YOUR SAY: Hats off to the wonderful staff at Albury hospital

With so much doom and gloom about our health services, I felt I should write about the fabulous service I received on Sunday.
Feeling most unwell at home, we rang triple zero, where the operator asked us questions about my symptoms and from there triaged my call and arranged for an ambulance to be sent to my home in Howlong.
The ambulance arrived within 15 minutes, I was assessed by the paramedics and taken to Albury hospital. I was admitted immediately and seen by a doctor within 10 minutes. I was treated with the utmost courtesy and professionalism, blood tests and X-ray organised and carried out. I cannot speak highly enough of the care I was given.
I was allowed to go home in the afternoon and today a visit to another unit of the hospital was organised. Each nurse introduced themselves by name and were genuinely caring. I have never had any issues with the care of our hospitals but as I was unaware of what my symptoms represented, I was apprehensive. No need, all was explained.
Hats off to the wonderful staff at Albury hospital.
While the US dollar was the world's reserve currency, America could pay for its wars simply by printing more dollars. This is now coming to an end with many countries de-dollarising and moving to other currencies. Once its confetti currency becomes useless, America will be unable to sustain its own population - hence its march to war to protect its reserve currency status.
America cannot win a war with China because the Chinese military is vastly superior. However, it will have no hesitation in slaughtering its allies to preserve its dominance - as already shown in Ukraine. China would never harm its own people on its own territory (Taiwan) so there is absolutely no justification for war. America has more than 400 bases around China, yet one Chinese survey ship travelling along Australia's west coast is regarded as belligerence?
The whole world, including America and Australia, recognise that Taiwan is Chinese territory - and we are supposed to prevent China governing its own territory? If our politicians continue to waste taxpayer dollars on America's illegal and unprovoked wars and are too gutless to protect Australia's interests, they must be removed. We must not let them take us into an unwinnable war.
IN OTHER NEWS:
If you watch TV, listen to the radio, use a digital device or attend sporting matches in various codes, you are subjected to a constant stream of gambling ads.
So are your kids. Research shows that excessive promotion has led to the 'normalisation' of gambling as a part of sport, with disturbing consequences. Children are growing up to believe that sport is a gambling product, that the value of sport is measured by the odds, and that betting on sport is a rite of passage into adulthood.
May is Love the Game month, and this year we're encouraging parents, teachers, coaches and other role models to participate in activities that demonstrate to kids that sport and betting don't have to go together.
Love the Game Challenge activities include turning off your phone during live matches, finding ways to talk about sport that don't refer to the odds and deleting betting apps from your phone. Visit lovethegame.vic.gov.au for more information and join our partner clubs, including Victoria's 10 AFL teams, in showing kids that sport is about loving the game, not the odds.
Following recent analysis of job losses due to water buybacks it is unbelievable that buybacks would ever be again considered by any government. The Murray-Darling Basin Authority's own data shows us that 3261 full-time equivalent job losses were attributed to water recovery across 40 southern Murray-Darling Basin communities from 2001 to 2016. That is a staggering figure.
As the NSW Irrigators Council has correctly pointed out, many of these job losses were in small communities where every job matters to keep people in town and keep schools, shops, the pub and sports club open.
Politicians are renowned for their hollow words, but Prime Minister Albanese may be taking it to a new level with his election victory speech promising to bring Australians together and promote unity and optimism.
How can rural communities feel any "unity and optimism" when they know the damage caused by past water buybacks, and now see them back on the horizon? And for what reason? Because city-based politicians and environmental ideologists do not seem to understand where their food comes from, let alone the efficiency of Australian farmers and the fact that we already have more water stored for the environment than we can deliver down the system. The anger in rural communities at the thought of more needless water buybacks is palpable, as those who live and breathe their local communities see their fabric so unnecessarily under threat.
Water buybacks reduce food production, and this will hit family budgets across the nation. Grow less food and it will cost more.
