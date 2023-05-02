The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Varsha Reddy realises dream as she opens Kiss The Cook Indian cafe at Albury

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
May 3 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Varsha Reddy has opened Kiss the Cook cafe in Volt Lane, Albury ... her food is inspired by the flavours of her homeland and 'plenty of love'. Picture by James Wiltshire
Varsha Reddy has opened Kiss the Cook cafe in Volt Lane, Albury ... her food is inspired by the flavours of her homeland and 'plenty of love'. Picture by James Wiltshire

When Varsha Reddy arrived in Australia 22 years ago, she had no idea how to cook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.