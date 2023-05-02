When Varsha Reddy arrived in Australia 22 years ago, she had no idea how to cook.
The self-confessed tomboy was a whiz with a tennis racquet - she was state champion five years in a row in her homeland of India - but had no handle on anything related to a kitchen.
Varsha grew up in Hyderabad, in southern India, with her elder brother, deputy police commissioner father and a doting mother who was an "exceptional cook".
After she married Australian-based Vijay Reddy, the couple moved to Culcairn to live with his parents, the well-known Dr Jan Reddy and his wife Usha.
Varsha admits it was a big culture shock and she quickly realised she would need to learn a few basic skills to feed herself and "hubby dearest".
"I was on the phone all the time to Mum, asking her how to cook things," she admits.
"I missed the dhal she made; it was my favourite."
Vijay and Varsha moved to Albury and later built a home at Thurgoona, where they live with their children Rohan and Aanika.
On trips back to India, Varsha would return with suitcases full of spices.
She read, she researched, and she experimented with flavours, guided from afar by her mother's expert input.
It wasn't long before Varsha was serving up her own authentic Indian fare at the many dinner parties the couple enjoy hosting for their Aussie friends.
"People would rave about the food and so I decided to do more of it," she said.
Two years ago, Varsha created Kiss the Cook and started a venture from home offering take-away meals for friends and family.
They gobbled it up, word spread and Varsha's kitchen was soon over-run with lipstick-sealed stickers on bags filled with her lovingly made masterpieces.
"I remember at one point I did 50 butter chickens in one week," she laughs.
On Friday, April 28 a dream was realised when she opened her Kiss The Cook cafe in Volt Lane, Albury.
The lunch menu, which will change each week, offers a small bowl of curry, rice and naan ($15) or large bowl with two curries ($18) from a choice of two starters, two chicken, one lamb and either a fish or prawn dish, alongside her famous cheesy naans.
Butter chicken and her secret-recipe samosas will be menu staples, with pre-order and pick-up options.
At the heart of Varsha's cooking is fresh, authentic food inspired by the flavours of her homeland and infused with "plenty of love".
"I equate memories of home with beautiful food."
