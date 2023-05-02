The Border Mail
Help on hand after Myrtleford woman's home destroyed by fire

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 2 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 7:45pm
Wendy Mead's Myrtleford home was badly damaged by the blaze on Friday morning. She was burnt and several rescue dogs and cats were killed. Help is sought to feed the surviving animals. Picture by Mark Jesser
A Myrtleford woman has a long recovery ahead of her after being burnt in a house fire.

