Help on hand after Myrtleford woman's home destroyed by fire

A Myrtleford woman has a long recovery ahead of her after being burnt in a house fire.
A large number of firefighters were called to the house about 1.50am, but there was nothing that could be done to save the property.
Ms Mead suffered burns during the blaze, which police are treating as accidental.
She was flown to The Alfred Hospital for treatment for her injuries, which are considered to be non-life threatening.
She continues to receive treatment.
While the Myrtleford woman escaped with her life, three dogs are believed to have died at the property.
Several cats escaped the house but some are thought to have been killed.
The property sustained massive damage and has been left unliveable and inaccessible.
"In this fire she has lost absolutely everything she has ever owned apart from her car," the organiser of a GoFundMe page said.
"Her entire life has been turned to ash.
"Anyone who knows Wendy, knows of her love of animals.
IN OTHER NEWS
"She has become a private little sanctuary for ex street cats who have been abandoned and otherwise would have been euthanised."
Some of the cats remain at the property and its surrounds.
Traps have been set in a bid to catch the stray felines.
"These animals truly are her entire world," the Border animal rescue staff member said.
"She fed these animals before herself and most of the time went without so the animals could have what they needed."
Multiple people have offered clothes, household items and furniture to assist Ms Mead.
The GoFundMe page has also generated more than $2500 from 44 donors, as of yesterday afternoon.
The injured woman's sister, Jil Shaw, said the blaze had been "devastating".
"She is in the Alfred Hospital Burns Unit," she wrote on social media.
"Her animals need help - please message me if you can help or suggest anything."
Another sister, Susan Knight, also called for assistance.
"Wendy is in hospital, has lost her home and many pets are missing," she said.
"Please help."
Messages of support have flowed for the injured woman.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.