"Clovelly"
From the minute you drive through the front gate of this historic property, you will be immersed in its serenity and beauty.
Only five minutes from the CBD of Corryong, yet a world a way from the hustle and bustle of town life, "Clovelly" offers the best of both worlds.
The house itself has three spacious bedrooms - two with open fire places and polished original hardwood floors.
The kitchen, with a gas cooktop and electric oven, opens out to the large dining and sitting area with original slow combustion stove, wood heater, reverse-cycle air-conditioner and polished hardwood floors.
The bathroom features a shower and claw-foot bath with a separate laundry and toilet.
The wrap-around veranda overlooks the paddocks and mountains.
"It is the perfect place to enjoy a morning coffee or a glass of wine of an evening," said agent Justin Costello.
"Surrounding the house is beautiful stone work laid out by the original owner when he returned from France after World War I."
"Clovelly" is a working farm that offers seven electric fenced paddocks with troughs or dams.
A solar pumping system feeds the troughs and also the garden water to the house.
A central laneway and steel Arrow yards make for ease of stock handling.
There are a variety of old European and native trees.
In addition there are more recently fenced and planted tree plantations that house large numbers of native birds.
