The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Concern about cost of living, housing and healthcare ahead of 2023 Federal Budget

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
May 3 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Housing, healthcare, education and roads top the wish list of Border residents for the Federal Budget, which will be released on Tuesday, May 9. Defence and the environment are of less importance, with the Border residents we interviewed feeling there are more pressing issues to deal with in the immediate future. Pictures by Mark Jesser
Housing, healthcare, education and roads top the wish list of Border residents for the Federal Budget, which will be released on Tuesday, May 9. Defence and the environment are of less importance, with the Border residents we interviewed feeling there are more pressing issues to deal with in the immediate future. Pictures by Mark Jesser

Border residents say cost of living pressures, health and housing unaffordability are key issues they want to see tackled in the Federal Budget next Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.