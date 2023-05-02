Border residents say cost of living pressures, health and housing unaffordability are key issues they want to see tackled in the Federal Budget next Tuesday.
A poll posted to The Border Mail's Facebook page on Tuesday, May 2, drew more than 500 responses (at the time of publication), with priorities for readers being the cost of living (48 per cent) and healthcare (30 per cent). Improving roads and infrastructure topped the wish list of 10 per cent of respondents.
At Junction Place in Wodonga, the vibe on the street reflected similar concerns.
Chris Bradsworth said key areas were supporting small business and housing.
"Housing is just not affordable and you cannot rent almost anywhere in Australia right now," he said. "I think we need to be cutting immigration if that's the case, because we are bringing people in, but we can't house the people here at the moment."
Hannah Seymour, of Wodonga, said her priorities were improving roads and hospitals.
"My husband was in hospital recently, he did his back and was not allowed to get out of the bed to go to the toilet, yet he had to ring around for the air ambulance himself," she said.
"Staffing is also shocking, they are getting wards people to change beds and lift people because there isn't enough nurses, and wait times are insane.
"I had to wait two months for an MRI on my knee."
Jim Singleton of Corryong said the government should not be wasting money on Defence projects but instead, should fix the "out of control" housing crisis.
"When I see the war in Ukraine and all the extra money the Defence industry wants, I think, we just haven't learnt our lesson," he said.
"That's the thing that really irritates me, we should be spending minimal money on Defence, we should be educating our youth, and fixing the housing situation.
"There's too many people on the street, too many people crying out for housing."
Rick and Trish Fullerton of Bonegilla agreed that healthcare and housing were a major problem, and added that pensioners should be able to work part-time without getting "taxed to death", saying that would help with the shortage of workers while supplying pensioners with extra income.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga's Kellie Howard called for the shortage of apprentices to be addressed.
"The issues we have within training is something that's vital for the Border region, particularly with some major projects coming up," she said.
"There is also so many employers looking for apprentices and trainees, and there needs to be some focus on how we fill that need."
Education was also a concern for Wodonga teacher Megan Ward, who said there needed to be more support for children with special needs, as schools "simply don't have the budget to employ helpers."
Andy Mero, of Falls Creek, called for the budget to focus on small regional communities, saying infrastructure, including healthcare and housing, and services must keep up with the rising population in these areas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.