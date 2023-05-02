Wodonga Raiders are sweating on the availability of Cam Ellis-Yolmen ahead of their clash with North Albury at Bunton Park on Saturday.
Ellis-Yolmen starred for his new club in their season opener in round two against Wangaratta Rovers.
The former AFL player racked-up 35 disposals and two goals as the Raiders nearly delivered a huge upset, losing by seven points to last year's preliminary finalists.
Ellis-Yolmen carried a leg injury into the Raiders' Anzac day clash against Wodonga and paid the price when he was forced off late but not before collecting 25 touches.
Raiders coach Marc Almond said Ellis-Yolmen was rested last weekend with the short turnaround but expected his best player to return against the Hoppers on Saturday.
"We expect Cam to play this weekend," Almond said.
"He carried a bit of a niggle into the Anzac day clash against Wodonga and had to come off the ground.
"We just took a cautious approach last weekend and decided to give Cam a week off, just so he can get himself back fit and firing."
Almond said the Raiders missed not only Ellis-Yolmen's ball winning ability against the Pigeons but also his leadership.
"It's no secret we are a young side and Brad St John and Alex Daly are probably our two most experienced players besides Cam," he said.
"Cam's on field leadership was second to none in that first match he played.
"There is no doubt the playing group missed his presence out on the ground last weekend."
Both sides have shown patches of early season form and looked to have narrowed the gap on the league heavyweights.
However, last year's two bottom placed sides remain winless heading into the round five encounter.
The pair produced a thriller in their most recent clash in round 14 last year then the Raiders prevailed by a point to narrowly avoid the wooden spoon.
Almond said both sides would be desperate to belt out the club song in front of supporters on the weekend.
"I think it's fair to say a lot has changed in both camps since that match," Almond said.
"Both clubs are still trying to rebuild and they have been playing some good football in patches, similar to us.
"There was only a kick between us last year but it's a new season and we just have to focus on playing close to our best football to give ourselves a chance of winning.
"But I guess you could toss a coin who will start favourites and both clubs are in a similar position and trying to rebuild the right way and be sustainable.
"The Hoppers have recruited heavily from the Riverina and Farrer leagues which to their credit is a smart move in my opinion."
