A school zone on Olive Street, Albury, is set to be extended after parents flagged their concerns at a recent near-miss involving a six-year-old boy.
Transport for NSW announced on Tuesday, May 2, it would extend the existing 40kmh speed zone by 95 metres.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the reduced speed limit followed a review at the request of Albury Council.
"Council and the community had concerns about the school zone starting at the only driveway and pedestrian entrance to the school, and motorists are driving too fast," the spokesperson said.
"The reduction in speed zone will improve safety and apply consistency to the speed zone lengths within school zone areas."
Signs will be installed on the approach to the new speed zone area a week before the change is due to come into effect on May 11.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.