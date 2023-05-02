The Border Mail
Aspect Riverina School zone on Olive Street, Albury, to be extended

By Community News
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
An Albury school zone will be extended after a near-miss sparked calls for action.
A school zone on Olive Street, Albury, is set to be extended after parents flagged their concerns at a recent near-miss involving a six-year-old boy.

