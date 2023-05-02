A young mother was yelled at to "get your f---ing kids out now" or they would "burn like you" moments before her Springdale Heights was set ablaze.
Two women living in the same group of double-storey townhouses made multiple failed attempts to burn down the victim's home before the fire finally took hold.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A court heard on Tuesday, May 2, that there was a "significant explosion" when the petrol splashed around the woman's back door eventually caught alight.
The victim watched the attack unfold as she cowered in the upstairs bedroom of her older son, aged 7, while relaying everything she saw to a triple zero operator.
All three children - the others were aged just two and six-months-old - were asleep in their bedrooms of the Glenelg Drive home when the arsonists struck late on the night of November 24, 2022.
Each pleaded guilty, via video links to jail, to a charge of destroy property in company using fire, after second charges of destroy or damage property with the intention of endangering life were withdrawn.
Neither woman commented during their brief appearances before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
They will front the District Court on June 9, when a date will be set for their sentencing hearing.
The officers tackled the flames with a small extinguisher kept in their car.
The fire was then put out by firefighters who arrived soon afterwards, containing the damage to a wooden door frame, a plastic ceiling vent and charred and blackened walls.
Ms McLaughlin was told the victim, now 25, had lived in her townhouse for about three years.
Browney had been abusing the victim for a year leading up to the fire, yelling at her whenever she went outside.
The woman was in her home that night about 10.30 when she heard Browney outside "making noises".
Moments later she made out a woman's voice outside her own back door.
She heard banging, thought someone was attempting to force entry to her home and phoned Triple-0.
Brunton then entered the victim's backyard, knocked on her back door and spent about minute yelling out for her to "come out".
When she refused, Brunton and Browney "formed an agreement to obtain a jerry can of petrol" to splash across the back of the townhouse and set it alight to force her outside.
Brunton, armed with the can of fuel, re-entered the woman's backyard and spread petrol on and near the door.
"Get your f---ing kids out now," she yelled, "get your f---ing kids outta here, unless you want them to be burned like you, you filthy dog."
Both women made repeated failed attempts to use sticks they lit to set the fuel ablaze.
Eventually, Browney lent down with cardboard she took from a baby cot in the backyard and set on fire.
She held this to the back door, shielding the flames from the wind with her hand as these took hold.
The arsonists then fled.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.