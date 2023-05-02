The Border Mail
Springdale Heights woman watched from upstairs bedroom as arsonists set to work

By Nigel McNay
Updated May 3 2023 - 9:21am, first published 8:30am
The front door of the Glenelg Drive unit in Springdale Heights after the incident in November, 2022. Picture by Mark Jesser
A young mother was yelled at to "get your f---ing kids out now" or they would "burn like you" moments before her Springdale Heights was set ablaze.

