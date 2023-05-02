Teen spoken to after car taken from wild Thurgoona party, home smashed

Police have spoken to a boy after a car was taken during an out of control party in Thurgoona at the weekend.
Officers were called to reports of noise complaints at 11pm on Saturday and on Sunday morning.
They again returned to the Paddlesteamer Court home later on Sunday morning to investigate the theft of a Subaru and property damage.
The property reportedly sustained extensive damage caused by blood, vomit and urine, and was ransacked.
Walls, doors, furniture, flooring and bedding were damaged and jewellery taken.
The vehicle was recovered in Springdale Heights on Monday.
Police on Tuesday confirmed a male youth had been spoken to and the investigation remained ongoing.
