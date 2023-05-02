The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen spoken to after car taken from wild Thurgoona party, home smashed

By Local News
May 3 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image of the Subaru posted on Facebook. Police continue to investigate the matter.
An image of the Subaru posted on Facebook. Police continue to investigate the matter.

Police have spoken to a boy after a car was taken during an out of control party in Thurgoona at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.