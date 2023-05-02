Police believe missing woman Lillian Ip could be in the Wodonga region

Police believe a woman missing in the North East could be in the Albury-Wodonga region.
Lillian Ip's phone last pinged at Wodonga about 4.30pm on Sunday.
She had been in the Bright area earlier in the day, and her last known sighting was on a video call from her accommodation on Gavan Street on Saturday night.
The 48-year-old was driving a black Honda Jazz with plates TEP 885 at the time, and was undertaking day trips.
Police have expanded their search area amid concerns for the Cheltenham woman's welfare.
Her sister-in-law, Lisa Ip, said the family were worried.
"She has a medical condition and hasn't been seen since Saturday," she said on social media.
"She was holidaying in Bright.
"We are very worried."
Senior Sergeant Incoll urged members of the public to keep a lookout for her.
"She is believed to be in the Wodonga area," he said.
"Any information can be passed onto Crime Stoppers or your nearest police station."
Ms Ip has distinctive purple hair.
Crime Stoppers is on 1800 333 000, Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 and Bright police on (03) 5755 1444.
