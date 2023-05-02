The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police believe missing woman Lillian Ip could be in the Wodonga region

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 3 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Ip in a photograph posted at Beechworth on Friday.
Lillian Ip in a photograph posted at Beechworth on Friday.

Police believe a woman missing in the North East could be in the Albury-Wodonga region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.