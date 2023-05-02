Police believe missing woman Lillian Ip likely in Mt Beauty, Falls Creek region

There are growing concerns for a Melbourne woman missing in the North East without her medication for several days.
Police, including officers from the air wing, continue to search for Lillian Ip after she went missing at the weekend.
There was a reported sighting of the 48-year-old's vehicle between Mt Beauty and Falls Creek about 2.15pm on Tuesday, and her last confirmed sighting was at Mitta on Sunday.
She had been staying in the Bright region and made on a video call from her accommodation on Gavan Street on Saturday night.
The 48-year-old has a black Honda Jazz with plates TEP 885, and had been taking day trips to various sites in the North East.
Police have expanded their search area amid concerns for the Cheltenham woman's welfare.
Acting Inspector Chris Parr said she was now believed to be in the region between Mt Beauty and Falls Creek.
He acknowledged it was a large search area.
Weather has previously hampered the use of the police helicopter.
"We just need everyone to keep an eye out for her and for her vehicle," he said.
"She has some medical conditions and didn't take her medicine with her."
Her sister-in-law, Lisa Ip, said the family were worried.
"She has a medical condition and hasn't been seen since Saturday," she said on social media.
"She was holidaying in Bright.
"We are very worried."
"It's believed her phone has pinged off several towers in the region due to the elevation of the device.
Ms Ip has distinctive purple hair.
Crime Stoppers is on 1800 333 000, Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 and Bright police on (03) 5755 1444.
