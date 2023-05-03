It didn't take long for Jindera's Ryan Speed to impress those that matter most at the Bulldogs.
After arriving at the kennel in 2017, Speed found himself as captain two years later.
Speed played in the last two of three successive grand final defeats from 2016-18 before the Bulldogs were hit by a player exodus.
Despite only being in his early 20s, Speed was appointed captain in 2019 and is leading the club for a fifth season this year.
"It's definitely an honour and privilege to be captain of this great club," Speed said.
"It's also something that I thoroughly enjoy.
"It's like most things, the more you buy into a place, the more you get out of it.
"I've already made some lifelong friends and mentors and have been fortunate enough to play under some good coaches along the way.
"I absolutely thrive on the challenge and I have no doubt that it brings out the best in me."
After going through a rebuilding phase in 2019 and 2021, the Bulldogs improved dramatically last year to make the preliminary final.
Speed has changed from predominantly playing in the midfield for the past few years to a wing in the early rounds of this season so far.
"We have been able to recruit a few more quality midfielders the last few years," he said.
"Which suits me because I've played most of my footy on a wing but after the mass exodus after the 2018 grand final, I had to help fill a hole in the midfield.
"But I'm a lot more comfortable playing on a wing, that's for sure."
Speed has now racked-up more than 90 matches at the kennel and is poised to reach his 100 match milestone later in the season.
"There is a few of us that should get to 100 this season," he said
"I know Mitch Lawrence, our four-time best and fairest winner, is fairly close to 100.
"Jesse Harris is up there and Trenta (Castles) has come back and is in the 90s as well."
Speed conceded that last year's grand finalists in Holbrook and Osborne once again appear to be the testing material.
However, the former Murray Bushranger is optimistic that the chasing pack including the Bulldogs had at least narrowed the gap.
"We obviously played Holbrook in the opening round and gave them a 40-point start and got within a kick," he said.
"So that gave us a bit of confidence that we have got the personnel and skill to push the top sides if we execute well.
"One of our biggest assets this year will be having those two big targets in attack with Trent Castles returning to play alongside Josh Lloyd.
"Trenta kicked 100 plus last time he was at the club in 2018 and I don't think there are too many better forwards running around in the bush.
"It certainly generated a bit of hype and buzz around the club when we found out Trenta was keen to come back this year."
