Jindera spearhead Trent Castles a big inclusion ahead of Howlong clash

By Brent Godde
Updated May 3 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
Jindera forward Trent Castles with his children Remi and Nova.
Jindera forward Trent Castles with his children Remi and Nova.

Trent Castles is set to make his highly anticipated return for Jindera on Saturday.

