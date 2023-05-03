Trent Castles is set to make his highly anticipated return for Jindera on Saturday.
The prolific goalkicker is yet to play this season with a calf complaint.
Castles was confident he would be an inclusion against Howlong on the weekend as long as he gets through training on Thursday night.
"I'm confident I will play, I would say 80-20 as long as I pull up alright after training," Castles said.
"I'm just mindful with calf injuries that if you reinjure them, it's another three or four weeks on the sidelines.
"So I don't want to come back too early and risk that happening."
The Bulldogs struggled in attack last weekend without their spearhead.
Last year's preliminary finalists only managed two goals in the first-half before booting seven goals to win by 19 points against Billabong Crows.
"It was frustrating to watch but we were able to get the job done once we got our structures right," he said.
