A Pel-Air freight plane has caught fire en route from Wagga to Charleville, initiating an investigation from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.
The April 23 flight to Charleville diverted to Cobar in central NSW after the crew were notified of smoke in the cargohold.
According to the ATSB, the crew received multiple warnings including cargo smoke, avionics smoke and cabin pressure.
The crew subsequently detected thick smoke in the cockpit, donned oxygen, conducted an emergency descent and diverted the aircraft. There were no passengers on the flight.
According to Pel-Air owner Regional Express, the crew followed standard operating procedures and the aircraft landed safely at 11.15am.
ATSB is currently gathering evidence as part of the investigation.
"The post-flight inspection revealed fire damage in the vicinity of the right air cycle machine and cargo bay floor," their report said.
"The investigation is continuing. Should a critical safety issue be identified during the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties, so that appropriate safety action can be taken."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
