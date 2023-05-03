People struggling with cost-of-living pressures are now also taking a hit to their health.
Nutritionists say many Border residents are finding their efforts to maintain a healthy diet are coming unstuck because of increasing fresh food costs - especially fruit, vegetables and lean meats.
Albury paediatric dietitian Ciara Paramore said many people were feeling this financial pinch, especially "those on low incomes (and) those who are reliant on Centrelink payments such as JobSeeker or the single-parent payment".
"Parents are regularly commenting to me in recent times on the price of their groceries," she said. "Many parents are seeking lower-cost options, such as changing the supermarket they shop at.
"The cost of most good quality protein foods - lean meats, chicken, fish, eggs and nuts - has significantly increased, and I do hear that families are finding it hard to afford these nutritionally important foods."
Ms Paramore said parents were opting to give their children chicken nuggets and chips instead.
"They are then more likely to rely on lower-cost, processed protein options," she said.
Ms Paramore said it wasn't just families experiencing cost-of-living pressures.
"Access to healthy food is, or should be, a human right, not just a privilege for those on higher incomes," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga nutritionist Lisa Vlacci said it was unreasonable to expect people to eat healthy when their living costs were increasing.
"It's hard enough for people who are trying to change their health and get them to eat healthy when they're worrying about the price of food," she said. "It's a lot cheaper to eat unhealthy (food) than it is healthy and that's quite scary."
Ms Vlacci said many people were uneducated when it came to "what a healthy diet consists of and major food groups".
More information and advice from government would help people from being hit "hard at the hip pocket".
"Food plays a big role in mental health," she said.
"If people can't afford to eat good foods it will impact their health and put a bigger strain on our medical system."
Both Ms Vlacci and Ms Paramore said there were options out there for people to get healthy, especially budgeting to ensure their dollars stretched further when doing the groceries.
Ms Paramore said if a parent was able to plan well and to shop seasonally, using fresh, tinned and frozen options, it was possible to meet fruit and vegetable requirements for a family.
"But it requires significant mental labour, organisation and preparation," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.