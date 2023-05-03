A southern Riverina firefighter who has given more than 25 years to his community points out he's "just part of a team".
Deputy captain Ian Forrest retired on Monday from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 272 Culcairn.
"I'm just pleased that I was able to contribute," he said.
"I entered that service thinking what can I offer them, but I've come out of it with what they have done for me."
Having always been involved in Culcairn community groups, Mr Forrest was prepared to say yes when approached by the then-captain about 1997.
He recalls the fire truck used in the late 1990s "wasn't much".
"But as the years have progressed ... it's become an extremely professional service," he said.
"In the early days of Fire and Rescue, we used to run raffles and golf days to secure funds for any piece of equipment that we thought that the truck needed.
"These days that's not required."
IN OTHER NEWS:
I entered that service thinking what can I offer them, but I've come out of it with what they have done for me- Ian Forrest
As a retained firefighter, there has been regular training and responding to incidents as required, mostly in Culcairn and surrounds.
The team of 13 often collaborates with the Holbrook and Henty stations and firefighters can also be seconded to other parts of NSW.
While some emergencies have been "pretty horrific", Mr Forrest preferred to focus on people around him.
"We work as a team, and then we debrief as a team," he said.
At the age of 63 and now a Greater Hume councillor, Mr Forrest "thought the time was right" to retire.
"What stands out to me is the camaraderie in the unit, I've made lifelong friends, not just in Culcairn but in Fire and Rescue," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.