Charles Sturt university student Harrison Maher wins Marila Kozdra scholarship

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
May 3 2023 - 7:00pm
Physiotherapy student Harrison Maher, pictured with donor Marila Kozdra, received a new scholarship at Charles Sturt University's scholarship ceremony.
Albury physiotherapy student Harrison Maher has won Charles Sturt University's newest scholarship, easing the financial burden of his studies.

