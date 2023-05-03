Albury physiotherapy student Harrison Maher has won Charles Sturt University's newest scholarship, easing the financial burden of his studies.
He received the new Marila Kozdra Allied Health Excellence Scholarship at the university's scholarship ceremony on Tuesday.
"It takes a lot of the financial pressure off and allows me to focus on my studies," he said of the honour.
The bachelor of physiotherapy (honours) student was the only person from the Charles Sturt School of Allied Health to receive the scholarship, which is worth $5000 and gives Mr Maher the opportunity of doing a work placement with Geelong-based speech pathologist, Marila Kozdra.
"I have 20 weeks of unpaid placement next year, so this extra cash will help in finding accommodation and supporting myself," Mr Maher said.
"I will graduate at the end of next year, and I am hoping to secure a hospital rotation in a major city.
"I also want to continue my research as well - part of my honours course is writing up a research paper, so I want to continue researching and get my name out there."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Maher, who currently works with people with disabilities, said he was interested in researching different pathologies such as Parkinson's, strokes and cerebral palsy, and was motivated to help people with these conditions.
"I've always been really sporty my whole life and I spent a lot of time when I was younger at the physio with injuries, and I was just amazed at the depth of knowledge my physio had," he said.
"You'd go in with a problem and he knows straight away what to do and how to fix it, and I suppose I was sort of encouraged as a year 12 student to pursue physio.
"I guess just being able to help other people, that human interaction ... is what drew me toward the health industry," he said.
In total, 45 scholarships were presented to students Charles Sturt's Albury Wodonga campus on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.