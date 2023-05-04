Buddy, you're a boy, make a big noise
Playing in the street, gonna be a big man someday
You got mud on your face, you big disgrace
Kicking your can all over the place, singin'
With the theme song still ringing out, Trinity Anglican College Albury-Wodonga successfully premiered its season of We Will Rock You - School Edition at Albury Entertainment Centre on Thursday night.
It will present two more shows on Saturday.
We Will Rock You - School Edition director Glenn Mancer said 55 students ranging from Year 6 tot Year 12 had been working on the show since late last year.
He said it was a massive undertaking and a popular choice for this year's musical production.
"The musical is a satire written by Ben Elton using the songs of Queen to send up popular culture," he said.
"The students have really enjoyed discovering the music of Queen."
Mancer said the highlight of the whole process was the development of the students, ranging in age from upper primary to upper secondary school.
"It was significant to see the amount of growth of the kids from the beginning to now," Mancer said.
IN OTHER NEWS
The cast is led by Year 10 student Maya Gatford, 15, as Scaramouche and Year 9 student Connor Skillicorn, 14, as Galileo Figaro.
British playwright, actor and comedian Ben Elton fashioned the hilarious futurist comedy around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs including We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love, Killer Queen, Don't Stop Me Now, Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites The Dust and, of course, We Will Rock You.
The musical takes place in a future age on a planet once called Earth that is now controlled by a mighty corporation.
Rock music is unheard and all musical instruments are banned.
The hope of breaking free rests with an unlikely resistance-an alliance of rebel Bohemians.
An official school edition was now available in Australia and New Zealand, which was different from the global edition.
It had the same music but some of the more adult themes have been omitted.
The Albury show runs for 2.5 hours with an interval.
For tickets visit Albury Entertainment Centre Box Office in business hours or book online at: alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au/whatson/we-will-rock-you
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.