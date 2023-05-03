MAY
4
Trinity Anglican College presents We Will Rock You, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
5
December, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
6
We Will Rock You, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1pm and 7pm
Murray River Fine Music presents Inventi Ensemble's The Enchanted Forest, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
7
Murray River Fine Music presents Benjamin Martin (piano) live at Peregrines, Table Top, 2pm
Cameron Alexander, Beer Deluxe Albury, 4pm
10
David Strassman in The Chocolate Diet, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm and 9.15pm
11
CDP Kids presents Are We There Yet?, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
12
CDP Kids presents Are We There Yet?, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 1pm
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
13
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7.30pm
Murray Concert Choir - Hallelujah - A Selection of Gospel and Spiritual Songs, St Matthew's Albury, 7.30pm
14
Murray Concert Choir - Hallelujah - A Selection of Gospel and Spiritual Songs, St John's Wodonga, 2.30pm
18
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
19
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
20
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7.30pm
Elvis: Hollywood to Vegas, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
