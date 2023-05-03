The new owners of a well-known Border business are vowing to keep their prices low amid growing concerns with the cost of living.
Anthony Blumoser and Kelly Hawkins recently took over Lavington's Discount Grocery Warehouse and said they have a big role to play.
"Everybody is feeling that cost of living pressure and we are trying exceptionally hard to continue to fight that for our customers," Mr Blumoser said.
"Anything we can do for those families coming in and getting great deals on good quality products is awesome. It's what this place was built on."
Mr Blumoser said while wholesale changes won't be made, the aim was to put their own touch on the store.
"The business has always been really clear what it's about. It is Discount Grocery Warehouse and the focus hasn't changed," Mr Blumoser said.
"We're not going anywhere. We didn't buy the business to close the doors, we love it and it's great what it has been doing for years.
"What we are hoping to bring is a fresh set of eyes and some more excitement. We've got a renewed focus on presentation and making it more shoppable and more enjoyable for people to come in and see those good quality name products and know how much they are saving.
"That gives me a bit of a buzz when I can sit there and see someone who has bought $50 worth of groceries that would have cost them $80 or $90 at the major supermarkets."
Mr Blumoser said previous arrangements with the store would continue, including the partnership with The Haus of Meat as its butcher.
"You're not going to get better quality meat at better prices than what they're putting it out," he said.
"It's a pre-existing relationship and that's not changing. It just adds that extra dimension to what we do.
"We've continued all of the sponsorship that existed previous to us taking over.
"Wherever we can support a local business, we have and will continue to do that."
Ms Hawkins, who previously worked as a supplier for a dairy company and regularly sold products to Discount Grocery Warehouse's former owner Craig English, is excited for its future.
"It's pushing the boundaries with suppliers to make sure they keep it low and then we can pass on those savings," she said.
"We don't want to be a supermarket and we never will, but we want to stay competitive with them and introduce things customers are after, so it's a one-stop shop for them.
"We've still got the four-day members sales at the end of every month and we're slowly introducing more members special prices throughout the store.
"It has a point of difference to the majors such as things you can't get in bulk."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
