The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Health careers forum to welcome many Border students

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 4 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allied health education lead Megan Tankard, pharmacist Tanya Crichton, speech pathologist Anja Summerscales, physiotherapist Georgia Coburn and registered nurse and registered midwife Amy Vaccaro ahead of the Albury Wodonga Health careers forum on May 5. Picture by Mark Jesser
Allied health education lead Megan Tankard, pharmacist Tanya Crichton, speech pathologist Anja Summerscales, physiotherapist Georgia Coburn and registered nurse and registered midwife Amy Vaccaro ahead of the Albury Wodonga Health careers forum on May 5. Picture by Mark Jesser

The diversity of career options on offer in healthcare will be highlighted at a forum for Albury Wodonga Health on Friday, May 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.