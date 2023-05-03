The diversity of career options on offer in healthcare will be highlighted at a forum for Albury Wodonga Health on Friday, May 5.
Students from 21 Border high schools will attend the event at La Trobe University in Wodonga and can choose from 32 sessions, which include hands-on activities to show a day in the life of health worker.
Aboriginal health and health careers in Defence have been added to this year's program.
"The presenters will talk about their roles and how they got into the field. You might start in science, but this gives you all the pathways you can take to actually get into your chosen field," allied health education lead Megan Tankard said."
"We open the forum with a simulation so students can see what we do. It's a case scenario of someone who has presented to ED and then we have physios, pharmacists, speech pathologists, nurses and occupational therapists working on a patient.
"I think part of the reason we are drawn to health is that there are so many opportunities for career progression and different sorts of specialities."
Registered nurse and registered midwife Amy Vaccaro grew up at Burrumbuttock and said it was important for students to know they don't have to leave the region to have a career in health.
"I've worked for Wodonga TAFE, CSU and La Trobe and I work in education at Albury Wodonga Health. I've also studied midwifery and nursing clinically, so there's so many different pathways that you can take in just one spot and still contribute," she said.
Sessions will run from 10.30am to 2.15pm, with more information available on the Albury Wodonga Careers Advisors Association website.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
