A parent has expressed her relief and sheer joy over a decision to extend a speed safety zone near a central Albury school where a small boy was almost struck by a car.
Mr McKenzie said a passing motorist had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting Thomas.
Parent Rebecca Schischka previously told The Border Mail that the 40km/h signs were put in the wrong place, providing no protection for Aspect's students and its school community.
She said after much back and forth communication between Albury Council and the agency, "our students and community can now feel at ease".
Signs will be installed on the approach to the new speed zone area a week before the change is due to come into effect on May 11.
"We are relieved and excited that our children have the same safety as every other child in our community; it's very much a feeling of relief that it's finally happened," Ms Schischka said.
"A lot of work has been put in to implement the changes."
Principal Jane Carrington said the news about the 40km/h zone being extended represented a huge success, especially given the school had been in the area since 2005.
"I am extremely pleased with the new 40km/h zoning," she said."It is a credit to our strong school community, staff and families for campaigning for this change."
