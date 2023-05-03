The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman thrown about in car after crashing at Lavington shopping centre

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 3 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash damaged the front end of the Toyota. Picture supplied
The crash damaged the front end of the Toyota. Picture supplied

An older driver has been thrown about in her car after crashing at the Lavington Square car park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.