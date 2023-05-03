Woman thrown about in car after crashing at Lavington shopping centre

An older driver has been thrown about in her car after crashing at the Lavington Square car park.
Emergency services were called to the upstairs car park about 2.30pm on Tuesday.
The 78-year-old woman had lost control of her Toyota Camry and crashed into concrete barriers.
Police said the impact flung her from the driver seat into the passenger side.
The crash caused significant damage to the vehicle.
She was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Albury hospital for testing.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
