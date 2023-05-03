The Border Mail
The Geoff Duryea trained Front Page set to defend his Wagga Town Plate crown

By Matt Malone
Updated May 3 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Front Page is good to go in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday. The Geoff Duryea-trained sprinter demolished his rivals in the feature sprint 12-months ago. Picture by Les Smith
COROWA sprinter and defending champion Front Page will start in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday.

