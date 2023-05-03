O and M clubs entered a new era on Wednesday night, May 3, and Wangaratta admits it was blindsided after coach Ben Reid received a three-match ban.
The 2010 Collingwood premiership player was found guilty of intentional high contact to the body (ribs) at the independent tribunal hearing.
Reid can't play until June 3.
The suspension of the league's highest profile player is a massive story, but it became obvious early that all clubs will now have to be across the new process under AFL National Community policy.
In short, the classification table caters for either intentional or careless conduct, with four types of impact - severe, high, medium and low - and various contact areas in deciding the penalty.
Wangaratta Rovers initiated an investigation after Will Nolan was forced from the ground after a marking contest with Reid on Good Friday. He hasn't played since.
The base sanction was three matches, with an early guilty plea a two-match ban.
However, Reid elected to fight the charge and pleaded "not guilty to intentional".
Advocate Mark Deegan said if it was graded careless with an early plea resulting in a one-match ban, the Pies would have pleaded guilty.
"He's pretty disappointed with the decision," Deegan said after the charge of striking was proven.
"There's a lot of AFL rule changes and it's something we should have been made aware of, but there hasn't been any information from the league forthcoming.
"It's the first we've heard of it tonight, we could have been prepared better."
