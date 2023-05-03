The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Ben Reid suspended for three matches by independent tribunal

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated May 3 2023 - 9:36pm, first published 3:17pm
Wangaratta coach Ben Reid (centre) was charged with striking Wangaratta Rovers' Will Nolan. Reid stressed there was no intention to hit Nolan.
Rovers' Will Nolan left the field in the Good Friday clash against Wangaratta after a clash in a marking contest with Ben Reid.
O and M clubs entered a new era on Wednesday night, May 3, and Wangaratta admits it was blindsided after coach Ben Reid received a three-match ban.

