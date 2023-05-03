The Ron Stubbs-trained Sparring will face the biggest test of his 10-start career when he tackles a crack field of sprinters in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate, (1200m) on Thursday.
The feature sprint is being touted as one of the strongest in recent memory.
Some of the slickest sprinters in country NSW are engaged including Front Page, Art Cadeau and Handle The Truth who have all won in excess of $1-million in prizemoney.
Sparring is a promising sprinter in the making and is a last-start winner of the Flat Knacker over the Albury Gold Cup carnival.
The four-year-old speed machine also has two city wins at Moonee Valley under his belt to underline his potential.
Stubbs conceded Sparring faced a steep rise in class in the Town Plate but felt it was well worth having a throw at the stumps with his slick sprinter.
"It's a big step up in class but I'm happy to take that step at this stage of his career and see what happens," Stubbs said.
"He is a very relaxed horse and we have been trying to teach him to settle a bit further back in his races.
"I thought if we rode him on the speed all the time we would be restricted to racing over 900m and not much further.
"But we have experimented settling further back with him in his last few starts before unleashing late which has proved to be successful so far.
"So it will be similar tactics in the Town Plate that he will be ridden quietly early and hopefully he can find the line again and get the 1200m."
