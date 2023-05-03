Trainer Mitch Beer is hoping he can extend his winning spree over the two-day Wagga Gold Cup starting on Thursday.
The Beer stable notched a winning treble last Friday at Albury and will be out to go one better in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate, (1200m) on Thursday.
Mnementh produced one of the runs of his career when running second in the feature sprint last year behind Front Page.
Beer conceded Geoff Duryea's classy sprinter was the horse to beat again on Thursday despite the huge impost of 61kg and drawing barrier 17.
"A lot of good judges are raving how strong the race is but I don't think it is as strong as last year," Beer said.
"Front Page looks terribly hard to beat again but outside of that it's anyone's race.
"We ran second last year but get a 7kg swing in the weights on Thursday.
"If Wagga cops any of the rain that is hovering around, it will only increase our chances."
