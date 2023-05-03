The Border Mail
Drivers urged to turn on lights to raise road safety awareness

By Blair Thomson
May 4 2023 - 3:30am
Drivers urged to turn on lights to raise road safety awareness
Drivers urged to turn on lights to raise road safety awareness

Motorists are being urged to use their headlights while driving on Friday to raise awareness of road safety.

