Drivers urged to turn on lights to raise road safety awareness

Motorists are being urged to use their headlights while driving on Friday to raise awareness of road safety.
The Shine a Light on Road Safety campaign will see North East police cars driven with their lights illuminated following a major spike in deaths and injuries.
In recent weeks five people have been killed at Strathmerton, a man killed in Barnawartha and two people killed at Wangaratta.
There have been 14 deaths on North East roads this year, an increase from seven to the same period last year.
The light campaign is run each year by the Amber Community.
The organisation runs fundraisers, with the money used to give counselling, information and support to families of those killed on the roads and those who have been seriously injured.
The charity also helps fund outreach and education programs, including for offenders.
Police Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage urged members of the public to support the organisation by turning on their headlights.
