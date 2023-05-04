The Border Mail
Wodonga 19-year-old was among a large group of people congregated outside SS&A

By Albury Court
May 4 2023 - 11:00am
Teenager 'hurled her licence' at officer as cops tried to arrest someone else
A Wodonga teenager who refused to let police arrest another person ended up assaulting a policewoman by throwing her driver's licence into the victim's eye.

