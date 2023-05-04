Teenager 'hurled her licence' at officer as cops tried to arrest someone else

A Wodonga teenager who refused to let police arrest another person ended up assaulting a policewoman by throwing her driver's licence into the victim's eye.
Albury Local Court was told the incident happened when police demanded the 19-year-old's licence so they could issue her with a move-on notice.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was a matter of conjecture as to whether Tennille Paige Gruber's offending was more an act of "recklessness" than intent.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Nevertheless, she said on Wednesday, May 3, that such offending had to be strongly discouraged.
"It's a very serious matter," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said it had to be remembered that police did a "very difficult" job.
"It appears to me on the facts it could have been reckless, that you did not mean to do that.
"I'm sure alcohol or something else was affecting you.
"Clearly it is out of character for you."
The court was told that police were doing routine patrols in central Albury on March 25 about 11.40pm when they came across a large group of people milling about in the SS&A Club car park.
People in the group were yelling at each other, one of those being Gruber.
Police began speaking to the people involved over an unrelated assault.
As they did this, Gruber walked up to them and began having her say despite it having nothing to do with the teenager.
Police told her several times to go away as they were trying to place someone else under arrest, but she refused.
It was then that the policewoman asked her to produce her driver's licence so she could issue Gruber with a move-on direction.
"The accused pulled her driver's licence out of her bra," police said.
She then told the officer to "shove it up your a---" before throwing it at the victim, striking her in the left eye.
Gruber was placed on a six-month conditional release order, without conviction.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.