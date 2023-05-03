Intriguing clash between two sides who most pundits expect to be the biggest challengers to the recent dominance of Holbrook and Osborne. Both sides will be sweating on the return of two of their biggest names in Trent Castles (Jindera) and Ben Baker (Howlong). Both the Bulldogs and Spiders have struggled to kick a winning score in the early rounds but the return of Castles may tip the scales slightly in the favour of the Bulldogs.