Q: You missed last weekend with a knee complaint. What's the likelihood of you playing on Saturday?
A: I'm pretty confident I should be right, it's just a matter of getting through training on Thursday night first.
Q: Matt Wilson has made a huge first impression since crossing from Corowa-Rutherglen over the summer?
A: We all knew Matty was going to be a handy recruit but I think it's fair to say he has exceeded most people's expectations with his scintillating form in the early rounds so far.
Q: What do you feel Jindera's biggest asset is?
A: Obviously they have got a few big boys in their attack in Castles (Trent) and Lloyd (Josh) who can be damaging if they get the delivery. So it's up to us midfielders to put plenty of pressure on the ball carrier and help out our backs as much as we can.
Q: Hamish (Hammer) Clark missed last weekend with a wedding. If you were a coach would you contemplate bringing the Azzi medallist back through the reserves?
A: Ha ha, I think after winning the Azzi medal last year 'Hammer' has enough points in the bank to stroll back into the side without any questions being asked.
Q: Your co-coach Matt McDonald likes to spend plenty of time in the Howlong gym down at the oval in his spare time?
A: 'Macca' is a bit of a fitness fanatic but a few blokes have told me he spends more time looking at himself in the mirror than he does on the bench press.
ROUND FOUR - Saturday, May 6
Osborne v Brock-Burrum
Culcairn v Magpies
Holbrook v Bill. Crows
CDHBU v Henty
Howlong v Jindera
RWW Giants v Lockhart
Intriguing clash between two sides who most pundits expect to be the biggest challengers to the recent dominance of Holbrook and Osborne. Both sides will be sweating on the return of two of their biggest names in Trent Castles (Jindera) and Ben Baker (Howlong). Both the Bulldogs and Spiders have struggled to kick a winning score in the early rounds but the return of Castles may tip the scales slightly in the favour of the Bulldogs.
Verdict: Jindera by nine points
