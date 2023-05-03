A Riverina town's agricultural show at the brink of collapse has been saved by the community at the last minute.
But as many as 40 community members attended the public meeting, all eager to help the show go on, former president Bill Allitt said.
"It was positive, fantastic, and a big, bloody relief," Mr Allitt said.
"Looks like the show is going to go ahead and there are two or three people keen to do the secretary job."
The meeting was chaired by Lockhart Shire councillor and show society member Bob Mathews, who said the meeting was "very successful".
"It was a great outcome, we've got an increase in the number of volunteers which is wonderful," he said.
"They're the backbone, they're the ones on the gate, they set up the pavilions."
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr also attended the meeting in support of the show continuing.
Should there be more than one person who puts their hand up for the president position, an election will be held at the society's next AGM in June.
Mr Mathews said it was events like the Lockhart Show, as well as the town's picnic races and other events, that kept small communities together.
"When you have something that's 100 years old, you don't want to let it go easy," he said. "Once they're gone, they're gone, you must do everything you can to retain them."
With 12 steward positions open for the next show to oversee categories like photography, horses, and art and craft, Mr Mathews said they could still use more members.
"There's still plenty of opportunities for volunteers and committee members," he said.
For more information, contact Mr Mathews on 0429 205 608.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
