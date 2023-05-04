Scott Bartel boasts an enviable grand final record.
Bartel has four flags from eight grand final appearances which is probably no great surprise after you have played most of your career for a perennial powerhouse like Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
The loyal Hawk has played 220-matches for his beloved brown and gold with further flag success his main motivation to keep on playing.
"I guess four flags is satisfying but after playing in eight grand finals, I'd rather have one or two more," Bartel said.
"But I've been pretty fortunate to spend most of my career at the club which has enjoyed a golden era for more than a decade."
Bartel played in the Hawks' most four recent flag triumphs in 2008-11-14-18 and losing deciders in 2007-15-17 and last year against Chiltern.
He said the Swans fast start when booting the first three goals before the heavens opened proved decisive.
"I think most people were hoping to see a shootout between the two sides on a fast deck," he said.
"But you can't control the weather and to Chiltern's credit they were able to apply a bit of scoreboard pressure before the rain arrived," he said.
"Once the bad weather arrived, they were able to lock it up and made it impossible for us to move the footy."
In his younger days Bartel had two previous stints at the higher standard of the O&M.
The 33-year-old spent two seasons at Albury Sportsground under coach Paul Spargo in 2009-10 and a year at Lavington under James Saker in 2012.
"I was like most footballers and strive to play at the highest level you can," he said.
"So I gave the O&M a crack for a couple of years but my body probably let me down.
"But Kiewa is my home club and is a hard place to leave with its finals record."
The Hawks lost two of their biggest names over the off-season in Jason Bartel and Nick Beattie who are best and fairest winners at the club.
Despite the significant departures, Bartel felt the Hawks remain a genuine top-three contender.
"We lost a couple of big names and picked up a few recruits so I feel finishing in that top-three again is a realistic goal," he said.
"The improvement in our list will come from our young blokes and how quickly they develop.
"The likes of Nic Carney, Jordy Croucher and Jack McDonald."
Bartel has been appointed assistant coach this season under Jack Neil.
"It's been a nice change and gives me something else to thing about," Bartel said.
"Football can be a chore sometimes but being assistant coach is exciting and gives me something else to focus on."
