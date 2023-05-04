The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Scott Bartel on flags, being assistant coach and the Hawks' prospects

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 4 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Scott Bartel has racked-up more than 220-matches with the Hawks and is assistant coach this season under Jack Neil. Picture by Mark Jesser
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Scott Bartel has racked-up more than 220-matches with the Hawks and is assistant coach this season under Jack Neil. Picture by Mark Jesser

Scott Bartel boasts an enviable grand final record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.