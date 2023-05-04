The construction of a new performing arts centre and two hubs for junior and senior students has been given the green light at Trinity Anglican College.
Valued at $31.2 million, the development at the Thurgoona school includes two multi-level buildings, one for kindergarten to year 2 students and the other for senior pupils, with 12 classrooms in each, while a music and drama centre will incorporate a dance studio among four specialist classrooms, rehearsal rooms and a performance space.
Redeveloped bus drop-off and pick-up zones, improved sporting facilities and associated car parking is also part of the upgrade.
Principal Dr Adrian Johnson said architectural drawings should be finalised by the middle of May and a builder appointed before the end of June.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The K-2 building is going to be very distinctive with bright colours and picture windows," he said.
"The performing arts centre will be able to seat around 150 people when students want to perform in front of family and friends. We see this being used not only by us, but the community as well.
"Our staff are very excited, as are the kids about the potential for their learning programs.
"As you grow a little in student numbers, you've then got the capacity to offer more to more people. You've got more potential there for different programs to diversify your offering, which we're keen to explore."
Trinity Anglican College has more than 1200 students and Dr Johnson said the new rooms would help with predicted growth.
"In the senior school, we are at our capacity with our room usage at the moment, so we really need those additional 12 rooms," he said.
"We've got some older buildings in the junior school, so we'll be moving classes across and perhaps some will be repurposed into specialist rooms."
Albury Council showed its support for the project at its meeting on March 27, before it was then ticked off by the NSW Joint Regional Planning Panel.
The school received $7 million in NSW government funding through the block grant authority.
It is expected the K-2 building will be ready by term two in 2024.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.