Drunk rider hit by taxi, attacks onlooker and fights Wodonga cops

A drunk man who was hit by a taxi while riding his bike was arrested a short time later after punching an onlooker and kicking out at emergency service workers.
David Gregory Marshall, 59, has a lengthy criminal history, including for armed robbery.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court this week heard he had been riding his bicycle east on Wilson Road on May 26 last year, outside the Wodonga hospital.
Marshall was hit by a taxi at low speed when he entered the Vermont Street intersection about 5.45pm, which caused him to fall and his helmet to slip off his head.
He refused to give his details to the driver and was agitated and aggressive, which continued when police arrived.
He was told to leave by the officers and rode off without a helmet before quickly falling to the ground.
Marshall then yelled at a man driving past in a car before punching him twice in his mouth and head.
Two police members and a paramedic tried to arrest him, with another three officers arriving to assist with the apprehension.
All the members were needed to pin him and put him into the police car.
A search found a knife, and Marshall refused to give his name.
He spat in the police holding cells and still refused to identify himself.
When he was interviewed he said the victim of the assault had "wanted to act tough in front of his missus" and he had been "pissed off because I was hit by a car".
It followed an incident the previous November where Marshall tried to break into a Wornes Drive home by breaking glass.
"He has no excuse for the assault on the civilian," lawyer Amanda Meagher told the court.
She said her client had resisted police as he had just wanted to go home.
The court heard Marshall was institutionalised.
Magistrate Peter Mithen imposed a $900 fine.
"It is a very sorry record and you just seem to be brushing up against the laws of different states," he said.
"At your age, it's a shame you haven't worked that out."
