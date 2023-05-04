The Border Mail
Drunk rider hit by taxi, attacks onlooker and fights Wodonga cops

By Wodonga Court
May 5 2023 - 3:00am
A drunk man who was hit by a taxi while riding his bike was arrested a short time later after punching an onlooker and kicking out at emergency service workers.

Local News

