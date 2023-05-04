Communication debacles that plagued emergency services during the black summer fires would be fixed under a new communications system for Border first responders and residents.
A technological boost in communications will come into force next year as part of a $10m project to improve responses to bushfires and other disasters.
The two-fold system - one for communication between emergency services, the other to alert residents to dangers - will scrap radio communications.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt visited the Wodonga West Country Fire Authority station on Thursday, May 4, yesterday to announce the move which is part of Tuesday's federal budget rollout.
He said a new system was a key recommendation of the 2020 Royal Commission into national natural disaster arrangements.
"We know that (communications) was a major concern during Black Summer in that firefighters from NSW and Victoria were fighting the same fire but unable to communicate," he said.
Mr Watt said as the technology was reliant on data communications rather than radio waves, particular attention would be paid to protecting mobile towers in the event of a disaster.
"It's about getting away from the radio based technology that most people rely on these days, and moving towards fast modern, mobile broadband to improve the signal and the the reliability of the information that people can get," he said.
"If you're sending video files, or satellite imagery, that's a lot of data and you need a good, strong, robust network to be able to move that information through."
Responding to a question from firefighter Aabid Khan about whether the system would address multicultural communities, Mr Watt said: "This new national national messaging service will allow us for the first time to deliver emergency warnings in any number of languages.
"We're making sure we've got the best system we can."
He said a vital stage of the project was focused on a Public Safety Mobile Broadband capability which allows first responders to communicate across borders.
The second part of the implementation is a new cell broadcast National Messaging System which will issue alerts and warnings to all mobile phones during a crisis.
He said messages under the new system would be sent regardless of the carrier the mobile phone user was signed up with.
Member for Indi Helen Haines, present at the announcement, said it was appropriate Mr Watt announced the project on the Border. "We have experienced in the black summer bushfires, extraordinary difficulties across our region as we battled fires," Dr Haines said.
