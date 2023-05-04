The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray Watt announces high-tech communications system for firies

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated May 4 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt addresses firefighter Aabid Khan's question about bilingual alerts for multicultural communities at West Wodonga on Thursday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt addresses firefighter Aabid Khan's question about bilingual alerts for multicultural communities at West Wodonga on Thursday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Communication debacles that plagued emergency services during the black summer fires would be fixed under a new communications system for Border first responders and residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.