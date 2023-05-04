The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Nick Newton: Lavington and Murray Bushrangers player selected for Young Guns game

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 5 2023 - 6:53am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's a big weekend for Lavington's Nick Newton. Picture by James Wiltshire
It's a big weekend for Lavington's Nick Newton. Picture by James Wiltshire

Nick Newton's dream of reaching the AFL could move a step closer this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.