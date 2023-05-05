Border region patients seeking elective surgery are waiting up to three times longer than patients at major metropolitan and regional hospitals, latest figures show.
Victorian Agency for Health Information data released this week shows there are 2263 people on the category 3 waiting list - requiring treatment within 12 months - at Albury Wodonga Health.
The total is 13 per cent more than a year ago, while almost 600 have waited more than a year.
There are 1291 people on the category 2 surgery list - for operations needed in 90 days - with almost 900 patients having waited more than three months.
Member for Benambra Bill Tilley said the waiting list is far greater than other regional hospitals including Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton and Wangaratta - and certainly higher than Melbourne figures.
"The figures released this week show our category 3 numbers are almost double The Alfred (1208) and more than triple the Austin Hospital (694)," Mr Tilley said. "Category 2 patients' numbers are far in excess of other regional centres."
Mr Tilley said the local community deserved better and questioned why the waiting list was so high.
"We need to understand where the holdup is - is it beds, is it staffing, is it operating theatres?" Mr Tilley said. "This week we heard calls for a clearer idea of what the two states $450 million DIY job at Albury hospital will provide - how many more beds, how many operating theatres?
"The literature swirling around at the moment suggests health authorities are just embarking on this journey, but they have clinical services plans that detail the shortfalls for years. Tell us what we are going to get and how this will help those waiting in pain."
The Victorian Health Department said the government was delivering a $1.5 billion COVID Catch Up Plan to ensure more Victorians undergo timely surgery.
"Across Victoria we're investing in new services and equipment to deliver more planned surgeries, including at Albury-Wodonga where a new Patient Support Unit is helping to rapidly assess and support people on the waiting list," a spokesman said.
"Our Surgical Equipment Innovation Fund has delivered a new eye microscope and a new phacoemulsification machine for cataract surgeries.
"We know there's still more to do in building up capacity, which is why we've partnered with NSW and invested $225 million each to deliver this single site hospital in Albury and ensure this cross-border community continues to get the quality healthcare it deserves."
Meanwhile, Ambulance Victoria this week released the latest ambulance response times for regional areas, with Indigo Shire still in the bottom 10 with an average response time of almost 23 minutes and Towong Shire the worst in the state with a wait of just under 27 minutes.
"The elephant in the room in all of this is Wodonga," Mr Tilley said. "Ambulances from Chiltern, Beechworth, Tallangatta and even as far away as Corryong are being dragged into Wodonga to meet the demand from Triple-0 calls and to support those ambulances sitting at emergency at either Albury or Wodonga waiting for a bed for their patient."
Indigo Shire Council mayor Sophie Price said the wait was unacceptable.
""Despite the slight improvement, Indigo Shire is still ranked among the lowest in the state for ambulance response times," Cr Price said.
"Patients in need of urgent attention should not have to wait more than 22 minutes for an ambulance."
"We have been lobbying government for a number of years to invest more resources into our region and we will not back away from making this the highest priority for our community."
