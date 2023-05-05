Albury's Charlotte Harris seems unfazed with competing in the prestigious Miss Teen Galaxy Australia pageant in Sydney on Saturday, May 6.
That was because her confidence and ability to adapt, she said, was what would make her stand out on stage. The 18-year-old will compete in the all-inclusive pageant - which focuses on entrants being "the best version of yourself" - against five other girls.
Ms Harris said she had decided to raise money through her beauty pageant commitments for batyr Australia, a youth mental health organisation that "is very close to my heart".
Ms Harris said she was so excited that she was "beaming with emotions".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I feel it's not real, I just can't believe it," she said. "I'm really proud that I've made it this far. It's a huge achievement."
Ms Harris said she found out last October that she was a finalist in the competition and felt fortunate she had some people sponsor her along the way.
That included making connections with Border businesses, where she volunteered her time.
Ms Harris said her family and friends had been "there every step of the way".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.