The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Sexually transmitted infections rise in younger people in Albury-Wodonga

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public health expert Jody Bellette urges the community to take responsibility and educate themselves on the importance of protecting their sexual health.
Public health expert Jody Bellette urges the community to take responsibility and educate themselves on the importance of protecting their sexual health.

A key public health group has urged young people to more readily adopt safe-sex practices given the "many cases" of chlamydia being seen on the Border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.