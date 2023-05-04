A key public health group has urged young people to more readily adopt safe-sex practices given the "many cases" of chlamydia being seen on the Border.
The data before it has also revealed increases in the rate of infections with gonorrhoea and Hepatitis C.
"We are seeing many cases of chlamydia in the younger generation, the under-25 age-bracket, so we ask our young people to practice safe sex," public health expert Jody Bellette said.
"Infections such as gonorrhoea and chlamydia are spread through unsafe sex practices and can largely be avoided."
Ms Bellette is the operations director for Albury Wodonga Health's Ovens Murray Public Health Unit.
Safe sex practices, she said, helped protect people from these sexually transmitted diseases.
Ms Bellette said people should also take the time to access online information so as to educate themselves about the risks.
"Using condoms or dams are essential to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections throughout the community," she said.
"We want to educate people about the importance of protecting themselves and their loved ones against preventable infections."
Ms Bellette said gonorrhoea and chlamydia were largely symptomless in the early stages, but if undetected and left without treatment could lead to serious ongoing health concerns.
"This includes, but is not limited to, infertility in women, ectopic pregnancy and in some instances infections like chlamydia can be passed on to a baby during childbirth," she said.
"Anyone who does have a confirmed diagnosis is asked to advise all of their sexual partners so they can also be tested and receive treatment if necessary."
Ms Bellette also highlighted the jump in cases of Hepatitis C in the Border community, something she said should serve as a reminder to intravenous drug users "to only use sterile injecting equipment and not share drug paraphernalia".
"Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that is mainly spread by shared injecting equipment and personal care items but can also be spread through unprotected sex," she said.
"The virus causes significant damage to the liver if undetected and can result in liver failure or even liver cancer.
"Again, the testing for Hepatitis C is simple and antiviral medication can be administered to cure the condition."
