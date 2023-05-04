Myrtleford's Josh Muraca was suspended for four weeks by the Ovens and Murray tribunal on Wednesday night.
Muraca was reported by the umpires for a tackle on young Wangaratta Rovers player Will McCarthy that left him unconscious and required to be taken to hospital by ambulance last weekend.
The tackle was initially graded as careless, high contact and of high impact and carried a three-match ban.
Muraca was offered a two-week penalty for an early guilty plea but chose to contest the charge.
After watching video footage and hearing evidence, the tribunal ruled the impact should be upgraded from high to severe.
As a result, Muraca was handed a four-week ban.
Muraca won't be eligible to play again until round nine.
He will miss upcoming matches against Wodonga, Yarrawonga, North Albury and Wangaratta.
The Saints sit seventh with a 1-2 record heading into round five.
