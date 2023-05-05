The Border Mail
Albury man pleads guilty to threatening or cause injury to a potential witness

By Albury Court
Updated May 6 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
Man told his stepdaughter to 'drop charges' or she'd face 'other consequences'
An Albury man who tried to intimidate his stepdaughter into withdrawing a complaint against her own mother is facing sentence for his actions.

