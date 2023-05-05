Man told his stepdaughter to 'drop charges' or she'd face 'other consequences'

An Albury man who tried to intimidate his stepdaughter into withdrawing a complaint against her own mother is facing sentence for his actions.
The man knocked on the younger woman's front door in West Albury and told her: "Do you know you got your mum arrested?"
When she said she did, Matthew King said: "You've got two options; drop the charges or we are going for custody (of the stepdaughter's child)."
Police have told Albury Local Court that this interaction "caused the victim extreme fear".
King, 48, has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to a charge of threaten or cause injury to a potential juror or witness.
That came after police withdrew charges of acting with the intention of intimidating a witness and stalking or intimidation.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that the court might benefit from the preparation of a sentence assessment report on King.
"It's a very serious matter, Mr Lingham," she said.
The report will take six weeks to complete, with King to be sentenced on June 20.
Police told the court that King was the partner of the victim's mother.
The stepdaughter made a report to police on April 4 around midday in which she outlined allegations of a "serious domestic violence" matter involving her mother, leading to the older woman's arrest.
During the arrest, police saw one of the woman's children contact King about what had taken place.
Ms McLaughlin heard how King went to the victim's home in West Albury that same day about 3.40pm.
King knocked on the stepdaughter's front door and spoke to her about getting some of her mother's property.
It was then that he asked her the questions about the circumstances related to the arrest.
After the victim became fearful on being spoken to by King, she immediately contacted Albury police.
King went to the station, for an unrelated matter, about 4.20pm.
He made admissions "to the conversation with the victim".
