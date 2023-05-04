Man choked his long-term partner 'for 10 seconds' as she tried to sleep in bed

A woman could be heard screaming by others in her house soon after she woke up to find her husband squeezing one hand around her neck.
But at first she could not breathe, only able to watch as her husband stood beside her bed applying his choke hold.
"The victim attempted to get the accused's hand off her neck," police have told Albury Local Court, "and was unable to breath for approximately 10 seconds until the accused released his hand from the victim's neck".
But Peter Anthony Wells was not finished with his attack on his wife in their Thurgoona home, back on the night of July 10, 2021.
Wells, now 52, then grabbed the victim, now 39, by her right foot "and dragged her off the bed onto the floor of the bedroom, landing on her back".
"The accused has verbally abused the victim during the incident, calling her a cheating slut and belittling her."
Wells previously pleaded guilty to a domestic violence-related charge of intentionally choke a person without consent.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was a "very serious offence".
Defence lawyer David Barron sought to provide "context" to a comment made by Wells during the preparation of a sentencing assessment report, in which his client explained why he did what he did.
"My client wasn't attempting to blame his wife in any way for his actions."
The victim had woken about 11pm because she was unable to breath due to Wells squeezing her neck.
She went to see her doctor the following day as she was having trouble swallowing.
But she did not report the incident until March 4 this year, having tired of "constant belittling and verbal abuse" from Wells.
Mr Barron said Wells felt genuine remorse, which prompted him to go to the station that very same day, at 7.50pm, to hand himself in.
He admitted to choking his partner of 12 years.
Mr Barron said Wells had been undergoing counselling to address his issues.
Wells was jailed for seven months, served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
