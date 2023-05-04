The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thurgoona man given jail sentence in the community on domestic violence choke charge

By Albury Court
May 5 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man choked his long-term partner 'for 10 seconds' as she tried to sleep in bed
Man choked his long-term partner 'for 10 seconds' as she tried to sleep in bed

A woman could be heard screaming by others in her house soon after she woke up to find her husband squeezing one hand around her neck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.