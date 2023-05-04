The future of a planned upgrade for a Border intersection labelled a "deathtrap" is still up in the air.
Funding to fix the Hume Freeway-McKoy Street intersection has been under a cloud since former prime minister Scott Morrison announced funding to fix it in 2019.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley, who in March described the project as scrapped "roadkill", yesterday said he still believed the upgrade had been ditched.
"We've spoken with Jacinta Allan (Victorian transport minister) and look, I think, McKoy Street for the time being is dead in the water," Mr Tilley said. "The money came up during a federal campaign to be back in, we know where there was additional funding, and they're saying that there's still not enough money?"
Member for Indi Helen Haines said she was disturbed by reports the upgrade was at risk of being cut by the federal government as part of their recently announced infrastructure spending review.
"Since this upgrade was promised almost four years ago, I have pressured the former Liberal government and now the current Labor government to see it delivered," Dr Haines said. "Thousands of people drive through this dangerous intersection every day and they deserve better than this.
"When the review was announced my office immediately contacted the infrastructure minister's office to confirm if McKoy Street is under review. I am still seeking that information and hope to speak to the minister soon.
"I wrote to (federal transport ) Minister King just two weeks ago seeking an update on this project and I am angry that our community has been left in the dark."
Ms King did not reply to The Border Mail's query.
