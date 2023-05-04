The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Calling dapper riders to join Albury's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 5 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Blanza, with his 1985 Yamaha SR250, and Tom Clark, owner of a 1978 Honda CT70, are excited for the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride on May 21. Picture by Mark Jesser
Kim Blanza, with his 1985 Yamaha SR250, and Tom Clark, owner of a 1978 Honda CT70, are excited for the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride on May 21. Picture by Mark Jesser

Owners of classic and vintage bikes on the Border will dress up and ride in support of men's health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.