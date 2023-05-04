Owners of classic and vintage bikes on the Border will dress up and ride in support of men's health.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride will take place across Albury and Wodonga on Sunday, May 21, with the aim to raise funds and awareness for men's health, mental health and prostate cancer research.
Event organiser Kim Blanza has previously done the ride in Melbourne but wanted to bring it the Border and feature smaller capacity bikes, which include Vespas, Honda minis, cafe racers and bobbers.
While the ride is centered around men's health, Mr Blanza said it was open to everyone and has called on riders to dress dapper for the cause.
"I'm passionate about men's health because I think there is a bit of a stigma to not talk about it. I think it's great to be able to talk about it freely and feel safe in doing so," he said.
"I haven't been affected by cancer, luckily, within my family, but I know that it does affect a lot of people's families and lives. Not only immediately, but everyone else around them as well.
"I'm a big advocate for men's mental health as well. It's important we talk about these issues."
The ride will start from Wodonga's Junction Square at 9.15am, head down High Street and out to Lake Hume, before returning to Albury along Dean Street and finishing at The Thirsty Devil Brewery in South Albury.
Live music, raffles and bike displays will get under way from 12pm.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
